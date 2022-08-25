Sports

Man City, Chelsea Clash In League Cup

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
28
Guardiola
Guardiola

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the pick of English League Cup ties after the draw for the third round was made Wednesday.

It is one of six all-Premier League clashes in the last 32 along with Manchester United v Aston Villa.

In the others, Arsenal face Brighton, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham, Wolves host Leeds while Everton travel to Bournemouth.

3rd rd draw

Arsenal v Brighton, Manchester City v Chelsea, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Derby County, Leicester v Newport County, West Ham v Blackburn, Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford v Gillingham, Burnley v Crawley, Bristol City v Lincoln City, Stevenage v Charlton, MK Dons v Morecambe

— Ties being played on November 8, 9 and 10

AFP

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
28

Related Articles

champions league

UEFA Champions League Group Stage – Qualified Teams

7 hours ago
super falconets

Why Falconets Overstayed At Istanbul Airport – NFF

7 hours ago
Ronaldo

Marseille Dismiss Rumoured Move For Ronaldo

7 hours ago
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya Ready For Heavyweight Division

7 hours ago