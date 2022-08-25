Man City, Chelsea Clash In League Cup

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the pick of English League Cup ties after the draw for the third round was made Wednesday.

It is one of six all-Premier League clashes in the last 32 along with Manchester United v Aston Villa.

In the others, Arsenal face Brighton, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham, Wolves host Leeds while Everton travel to Bournemouth.

3rd rd draw

Arsenal v Brighton, Manchester City v Chelsea, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Derby County, Leicester v Newport County, West Ham v Blackburn, Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford v Gillingham, Burnley v Crawley, Bristol City v Lincoln City, Stevenage v Charlton, MK Dons v Morecambe

— Ties being played on November 8, 9 and 10

AFP