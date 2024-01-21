Man Bedridden for Months After Hit-and-run by Drunk Driver

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has issued a statement shedding light on a distressing incident in Ibadan. A young man fell victim to a reckless driver who allegedly disregarded a traffic signal and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to ACP Adejobi, the victim has been undergoing treatment for the past four months, grappling with the aftermath of an accident caused by someone’s negligence. In a compelling call to action, Adejobi urged citizens to join the campaign against reckless driving and the blatant violation of traffic regulations within their communities, states, and across Nigeria.

Highlighting the perilous consequences of reckless driving, Adejobi emphasized its inherent danger, not only jeopardizing lives but also claiming them. The spokesperson concluded the statement by expressing the police force’s collective hope for the swift recovery of the injured young man.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for increased awareness and adherence to traffic rules to mitigate the rising cases of road accidents. The call to campaign against reckless driving resonates as a vital plea for collective responsibility in fostering safer roads for all citizens.