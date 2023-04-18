Man Bags Life Sentence For Defiling Three-year-old

The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced one Kehinde Gabriel to life imprisonment for defiling a three-year-old girl.

His name will be registered in the Sexual Offenders Register as maintained by Lagos State.

The court found the defendant guilty of the one-count charge of defilement, as the prosecution had sufficiently established essential ingredients of the offence against him.

The Court stated that the Defendant is a person of no truth and he is of no remorse at all.

The Court stated that this act is unjustifiable and he will receive the maximum punishment of the offence.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency reiterates the State’s Zero tolerance stance and insists that there is help for survivors even as we remain committed to ensuring perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.