Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Defiling 5-year-old In Lagos

An Ikeja Sexual Offences & Domestic Violence Court Sentenced Folarin Rauf to Life Imprisonment for Defiling 5-Year-Old Girl in Lagos.

His name will be registered in the Sexual Offenders Register as maintained by Lagos State.

Justice Abiola Soladoye handed down the sentence after finding the convict guilty of the offence of defilement.

Rauf was arraigned on November 30, 2021, on one count of defilement which he pleaded not guilty.

The offence committed contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The judge held that the prosecution led by Abimbola Abolade proved the three ingredients of defilement.

She said,” The prosecution has satisfied the three ingredients and the evidence of the victim corroborated the evidence of the other witnesses. The testimony of the victim was well corroborated by the mother and grandfather before it was reported to the authorities.

“The defence in their written address urged the court to discharge the defendant as there was no evidence against him.

The conduct of the defendant is nasty, devoid of character, reckless and his ‘own way’ of saying thank you to his employer was to defile his granddaughter.”

The sentence passed by Justice Abiola Soladoye represents a significant victory in the fight against sexual offences & domestic violence, and serves as a warning to perpetrators that justice will always be served.