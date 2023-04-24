Man Attacks Davido At Timeless Concert

During his Timeless concert at Tafawa Belewa Square in Lagos on Sunday, popular musician David Adeleke, also known as Davido, was assaulted by an unknown man.

According to Concise News, the Omo Baba Olowo singer organized the concert as a homecoming event to celebrate his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless,’ which had broken records.

In the midst of the performance, an aggressive individual pushed through the enormous crowd and charged towards the stage to attack the singer, as seen in a viral video.

Davido appeared to be prepared to defend himself, but fortunately, security intervened and removed the attacker from the stage.

Despite the incident, the concert proceeded as planned.

This was Davido’s first concert since the tragic loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a swimming pool accident last year.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Davido’s uncle, was among the attendees at the concert.