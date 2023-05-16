Man Arrested For Fatally Stoning Friend In Adamawa

On Monday, the Adamawa State Police Command apprehended a 34-year-old man accused of stoning his close friend, Augustine Otti, to death and robbing him of ₦100,000.

The suspect, Inuwa Yunana, a resident of Gyawana in Lamurde Local Government Area, allegedly struck the deceased with a blunt object on the head and threw him into a gutter.

He continued to pelt Otti with stones until he was certain he had died, after which he stole ₦100,000 from him.

The brutal incident occurred on April 18, 2023, around 8 p.m. while the suspect was accompanying the victim to complete a payment for rice he had purchased in Mbemum village.

The police discovered material evidence at the crime scene that was linked to the suspect, leading to his arrest.

Remarkably, the suspect voluntarily confessed, stating that his sole motive was to take possession of the deceased’s money.

Expressing disappointment over the tragic event, Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola commended the command’s operatives for swiftly detecting and apprehending the suspect, ensuring that he would not escape justice.

As part of the ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities in the state, the Adamawa State Police Command, under the direction of CP Babatola, has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the law takes its course.

The Commissioner also urged citizens to report individuals with suspicious behavior in their neighborhoods to the police.