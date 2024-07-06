Mambila Power Project Ready for Launch – Deputy Senate President

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has declared that the long-awaited Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project is set to commence. During a plenary session on July 4, the Senate debated various bills and motions, with a significant focus on addressing the challenges hindering the project’s start.

The discussion, initiated by Senator Haruna Manu of Taraba Central and supported by 28 others, highlighted the persistent delays in launching the project. For over an hour, the Mambila Power Project dominated the debate, with multiple speakers expressing frustration over the setbacks and underscoring the project’s potential to resolve Nigeria’s power issues and boost the economy.

Jibrin, summarizing the debate, stressed the critical role of power in industrialization, noting that “any nation that wants to get it right in terms of industrialization, power is sine qua non, you can’t do without it.” He reiterated the importance of the Mambila project in transforming Nigeria into an industrial powerhouse.

The Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project has been a topic of discussion for the past 25 years. Jibrin recalled that during his tenure in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, efforts were made to actualize the project, but it remained unrealized. However, recent developments, as revealed by Senator Sani Musa, have paved the way for its imminent commencement.

The Senate’s renewed commitment to the Mambila Power Project signals a major step towards addressing Nigeria’s chronic power shortages and fostering economic growth. With the project’s green light, Nigeria moves closer to achieving a more reliable and sustainable power infrastructure.