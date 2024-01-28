Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Yet to Notify Us on Exit- ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has said it is yet to receive any direct formal notification from three Member States of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso about their intention to withdraw from the Community.

The three countries who now have military leaders who took power by coup made their exit known via a broadcast on national TV.

Reacting, the ECOWAS Commission said it has been working assiduously “with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order. Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.

“The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves.”