Makinde’s Performance in Oyo is Great Motivation – Adeleke

On Thursday, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, commissioned the dualized 8.2km Agodi Gate – Old Ife Road – Alakia – Adegbayi Road in Oyo State.

As part of his speech during the project commissioning, Governor Adeleke said, the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde’s l performance in the State is a great motivation, not just for Osun State, but for other states in the Southwest.

The Agodi Gate Old Ife Road and Alakia – Adegbayi Road is among several other projects Governor Seyi Makinde has completed as parts of his #Omituntun2.0 plans for the people of Oyo State in his second term.