Makinde Wins Oyo Gov Election

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has been announced as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

This was announced by the returning officer in the state, Professor Adebayo Bamire, on Sunday.

According to Bamire, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Makinde scored a total of 563,756 votes to defeat all other candidates.

The All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin scored 256,685 votes.

The Accord candidate, Adebayo Adelabu scored a total of 38,357 votes.

Reacting, Makinde tweeted, “We dedicate this victory to God and the good people of Oyo State. We are grateful for your confidence in our administration and promise to work even harder to deliver our promises under Omituntun 2.0.”

