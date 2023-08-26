Makinde To Distribute Food Relief Packages In Oyo Next Week

In a latest newsletter, Engr Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, has given an update regarding the forthcoming distribution of the Food Relief Package, which is set to begin next week. The primary objective of this initiative is to provide support to 200,000 vulnerable households within the state who are currently facing difficult circumstances.

While attending an Executive Leadership Retreat organized by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kigali, Rwanda, Governor Makinde shared his contentment with the strides achieved in implementing the Sustainable Actions for Economic Recovery (SAfER).

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure that our economy continues to run optimally despite the removal of fuel subsidy. We have created committees and sub-committees as part of the implementation process. Now, I am happy to inform you that the planning process is drawing to a close, and we are ready to begin the full implementation of SAfER,” Governor Makinde said.

The governor also illuminated the methodology behind the creation and updates to the social register, encompassing details of the vulnerable households. He elaborated, “Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we deployed trusted representatives to communities across the state. They engaged with community leaders who assisted in identifying those in need. Subsequent to this, we conducted meticulous data verification.”

Governor Makinde underlined the meticulousness of the forthcoming distribution process, spanning all 33 Local Government Areas within the state. Each household is set to receive a parcel containing 10kg of rice, alongside 5kg portions of beans, garri, and elubo, accompanied by a bottle of groundnut oil.

He encouraged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities during the distribution period. “Should you encounter any unusual occurrences in your community, keep in mind that you can always reach out via this newsletter or any of the other communication channels we’ve made available to you,” Governor Makinde emphasized.

The Food Relief Package distribution forms a part of the government’s commitment to alleviating the repercussions of the fuel subsidy removal, ensuring that disadvantaged households gain access to vital food supplies during these trying times.