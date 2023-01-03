Makinde, Supporters Absent At Press Conference For Atiku In Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his supporters were on Tuesday absent at the pre-Atiku Freedom March news conference for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, conductedat the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the state capital.

Former ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (State), Jumoke Akinjide, Wole Oyelese, former deputy governor of the state, Hazeem Gbolarumi, and another chieftain of the party, Femi Babalola, were present to address newsmen at the conference.

Makinde is among the PDP G5 who have been antagonising Atiku since he emerged as the PDP presidential candidate.

The governors include Makinde, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Samuel Orotm of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Uguwanyi of Enugu.

The governors are demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on the grounds that he could not continue to hold the position being a northerner like Atiku.

According to them, two northerners cannot hold the two top positions in the party.