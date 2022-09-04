Makinde Speaks On Attending Obidients Rally In Ibadan

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said he was never part of the rally by Obidients which they held for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Ibadan.

A publication had claimed that Makinde was part of the crowd that staged a million man march for Obi.

Reacting, the state government issued a statement to dissociate the Governor from the claim, stressing that Makinde was away from the country st the time.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has distanced himself from the rally organised in Ibadan, the state capital on Saturday by supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

Makinde who was rumoured to have attended the rally refuted the claims in statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary , Taiwo Adisa.

The statement signed by Adisa disputed the claim on some blogs that Makinde participated in the rally of supporters of Peter Obi, otherwise known as ‘Obidients’

Adisa said his principal is yet to return to Nigeria from his annual leave and as such, could not have participated in the Ibadan Obidients.’

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication, which indicated that Governor Makinde was spotted among the Obidients during a rally in Ibadan, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

“To say the least, the publication is a falsehood, packaged to deceive the unsuspecting.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Makinde was nowhere near Ibadan when the said rally held. A Yoruba adage says one person cannot stand in twos. How is it possible for the governor who was observing the last days of his leave outside the country to be spotted among the so-called Obidients in Ibadan?

“While we will not begrudge the Obidients’ desire to propagate their candidate, we will not oblige anyone the luxury of dragging the reputation of the Governor of Oyo State on accounts of false claims.”