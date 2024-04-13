Makinde Signs Rule of Law Enforcement Authority Bill into Law

In a significant stride towards reinforcing law and order, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has formally ratified the Rule of Law Enforcement Authority Bill. Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Governor Makinde emphasized the pivotal role this legislation plays in upholding the state’s commitment to the Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development 2023-2027.

Governor Makinde articulated, “This afternoon, I signed the Rule of Law Enforcement Authority Bill into law. As promised in our Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development 2023-2027, we will be building an Oyo State where laws are obeyed.”

The newly established agency is poised to bolster law enforcement efforts across various domains, including road traffic and environmental regulations. Governor Makinde underscored the agency’s mandate to cultivate an environment where adherence to laws becomes ingrained in the fabric of society.

“With the enactment of this bill, we aim to cultivate a culture of respect for the rule of law,” Governor Makinde remarked. “This agency will be supporting law enforcement in the State, including road traffic and environmental laws.”

Governor Makinde further articulated his vision for Oyo State, envisioning a landscape that is not only conducive to the well-being of its residents but also appealing to visitors.

“We will promote an Oyo State that is attractive to both residents and visitors,” Governor Makinde affirmed, underlining the broader objective of fostering a safe, orderly, and prosperous community.

The enactment of the Rule of Law Enforcement Authority Bill signifies a pivotal moment in Oyo State’s journey towards sustainable development, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to instilling a culture of compliance and accountability.