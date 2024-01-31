Makinde Signs Executive Order on Safe Handling of Harmful Substances

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State announced the signing of Executive Order No. 001 of 2024 concerning the Safe Handling and Storage of Harmful Substances within the state.

Under the order, individuals in possession of harmful substances within Oyo State must notify the relevant authorities within 72 hours of the order’s effective date, which is today. Additionally, they must inform authorities within 24 hours of acquiring such substances. Non-compliance with these directives constitutes an offense punishable under Chapter 38 of the Criminal Code Law and other relevant statutes.

The decision to enact the executive order follows an explosion in Ibadan, the state capital, resulting in loss of lives and property. Makinde attributed the incident to illegal miners who stored explosives in a residential area.

The executive order aims to enhance safety measures and mitigate risks associated with the handling and storage of hazardous materials across Oyo State. It underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and properties while ensuring strict adherence to regulatory standards