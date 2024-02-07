Makinde Promises to Partner With British American Tobacco

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde has said that his administration will partner with the British American Tobacco (BAT), in areas of power generation, stating that the state will be the first in the country to achieve energy efficiency.

Governor Makinde made the remarks on Tuesday at the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the company in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said that, achieving energy sufficiency in Oyo State has always been a major focus of his administration since inception in 2019.

Governor Makinde commended the company for its enormous contributions to Oyo State over the years, promising to sustain the conducive environment in which BAT and other companies have been operating in the state.

In his own words, Governor Makinde said, “you are going to be commissioning a 1.4 megawatts solar plant. This is pretty much in line with our aspiration in Oyo State. “For us, energy sufficiency is a big part of this administration. When I came in, there was no Energy Ministry but we now have and the Commissioner for the Ministry is here”

The Governor assured the company of massive gas supply, saying that electricity generation would be provided to consumers sufficiently in Oyo State.

“Less than 3km from here, you have the City Gate for the gas coming into Ibadan. So, we should be able to work together to utilise Nigerian gas in this environment.”

According to him, his government will soon sign a Bill, establishing the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission. He maintained that the state will also within the next few days, commission its 11 Megawatts Power Plant, with 10 Megawatts gas-driven while 1 Megawatt is solar-powered.

The chairman of the company in Nigeria, Chief Kola Karim, said that the company had been playing a pivotal role in the economic growth, development and prosperity of the country.

Chief Kola concluded that, the remarkable journey of the company in the past two decades since the world-class factory began operation in Ibadan, is a testament to its dedication to excellence and innovation.

Going further, he said the state-of-the-art facility has not only served as a beacon of progress but has also played a pivotal role in economic growth and prosperity of the country.