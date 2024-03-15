Makinde Names New Olubadan of Iabadan

Following the demise of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who joined his ancestors late Thursday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan as announced by the Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadanland and leader of the military line in the Olubadan system, will ascend to the position of Olubadan.

This latest development marks a significant shift in leadership within the Olubadan hierarchy as Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is set to become the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

You will recall that the late Oba Balogun’s son, Sunbo Owolabi, previously served as the commissioner for water resources under the administration of former governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The next in line to Olakulehin, Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor and senator who heads the civil line as Otun Olubadan of Ibadan, is also a key figure in the succession process.