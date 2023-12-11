Makinde Named Leadership Governor of the Year 2023

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Others Emerges Leadership Governor of the Year 2023.

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde has added yet another feather to his list of accomplishments with an award by the Leadership Newspapers as one of the 2023 Governors of the Year.

In a report published by the newspaper on Monday, December 11, 2023, Governor Makinde was amongst three other Governors across the country who were carefully selected by the organization for this year’s award.

According to the newspaper, Governor Makinde’s selection as Leadership Governor of the Year 2023 was based upon providing exceptional leadership at a time the people of Oyo state were in dire need of government assistance, especially, by investing in infrastructural development to keep up with the growing population of his state, creating jobs in both the formal and informal sectors, and ensuring that Oyo State is among the top five states in Nigeria with year-on-year growth in internally generated revenue (IGR).

Governor Makinde’s achievements in areas of human capital development, infrastructure, economy, agriculture, education and a host of others, since assuming office in 2019 has earned him several awards.

In January 28, 2022, the Governor bagged the same award as Governor of the year 2022 by the Vanguard Newspapers for making development of the people of Oyo State his primary concern and priority.

Just recently, the Nigeria Social Media Week Group during its 2023 quarter 4 conference, named Governor Makinde as the most loved and most admired Governor in Nigeria.

On November 27, 2023, the PINK, an organization whose acronym stands for Prestige, Integrity, Nobility and Knowledge, conferred on Governor Makinde in Lagos state as the 2023 Governor of the year.

This is in addition to the award of excellence, dedication to service and nation building, conferred on him by the National Solemn Assembly in Abuja on Friday December 1, 2023.

Governor Makinde’s extraordinary leadership style, performance and dedication to the people is a quality worth celebrating, and the people of Oyo state are lucky to have a governor like him