Major Ajunwa Assumes Command Of 81 Division

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Divison Nigerian Army (NA) Major General Obinna Ajunwa has assumed command of the Division in line with the recent posting by the Headquarters NA Department of Military Secretary.

At the handing and taking over ceremony of the office of the GOC held at Headquarters 81 Division in Lagos Major General Ajunwa thanked the Chief of Army Staff for finding him worthy of this great responsibility. He thereafter commended the immediate past GOC Major General Umar Thama Musa for taking the Division to greater heights. He pledged to contribute to the success recorded so far. General Ajunwa urged senior officers of the Division to work as a team and demonstrate professionalism during the discharge of their duties. He said the only way to ensure success is to move the Division to greater heights.

Earlier, the immediate past GOC, General Musa who has been redeployed as the new GOC 82 Division thanked God for granting him successful tenure of office and the COAS for finding him worthy of the appointment as GOC. He expressed confidence in the ability of the new GOC to deliver on his new assignment. He, therefore, thanked Commanders and Principal Staff Officers for the support and cooperation he enjoyed during his tour of duty and appealed for the same and even more to be extended to his successor.

Highlights of the occasion include the commissioning of some projects, the signing of handing and taking over notes, the quarter guard procedure, a group photograph, and a farewell address to troops.