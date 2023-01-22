Maintain Title Challenge, Saka Urges Arsenal

Arsenal will be in a “good spot” at the conclusion of the season, according to Bukayo Saka, if they can continue playing at the level that has given them a five-point advantage over the competition.

The Gunners came a significant step closer to winning the league for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” in 2003-04 on Sunday with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester United thanks to a goal from Saka.

With 50 points coming from their first 19 games, Mikel Arteta’s team is still on track to reach the Premier League record of 100 points.

In the last seconds, Arsenal rightfully snatched the three points with a goal from Eddie Nketiah.

United had taken the lead through Marcus Rashford but Nketiah equalized just before the break.

Saka’s magnificent goal gave Arsenal the lead, but Lisandro Martinez promptly equalized the score at 2-2.

Nketiah glanced in Martin Odegaard’s shot to score the game-winning goal, and the goal survived a VAR review for offside.

“That’s really significant. It’s something we can be proud of but we have to stay humble,” Saka told Sky Sports of Arsenal’s points tally.

“It’s only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly.

“But if we keep playing like we have then we’ll be in a good place at the end of the season. We just have to keep it up.”