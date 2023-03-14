Maiduguri Market: Zulum Lauds Pace Of Reconstruction Works

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing rehabilitation works at the Maiduguri Monday market which was engulfed by fire on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Zulum made this known today (Tuesday) when he paid an assessment visit to the market, the repairs of which is being accelerated to hasten return of trading activities.

The governor was received and conducted round the market by the Monday Market Committee chairman, Engr Zarami Dungus.

“I am satisfied with the level of work done. This committee is doing a very great job and we have to support you. Most importantly we should beef up the security here to ensure the absolute safety of people’s property”, Zulum said.

Governor Zulum had in response to the fire disaster, approved the release of N2 billion with one billion meant as emergency palliative to victims and another one billion naira for the start of reconstruction of the market.

The governor supervised the commencement of work last week.

.. All donations well documented, Governor assures

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum has explained that donations so far received in respect to the Maiduguri Monday Market fire incident have been properly documented and urged mischief makers to stop spreading misleading information on the social media.

Giving the breakdown, Zulum said, a donation of N300m was made by the Zenith Bank Ltd, N100m each by the Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima, the Yobe State Government, All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Alhaji Kashim Imam.

Others, he said, are the donation of N50m by Martix Nigeria Ltd, N20m by Al-Ansar Foundation and N10m by the Senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume.

“I heard some information going round on social media, we have to be very careful. Some people are posting ghost donations which we know nothing about. There was even a social media report that one person has donated N500m, but we did not receive such an amount, people should take note of that”, the governor said.

“At least after every two weeks, the committee as the custodian of the special account meant for the market fire incident should inform the public of the amount of money received”, Zulum noted.