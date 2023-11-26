Magodo Lowland: Lagos Govt to Create Independent Access

The Lagos State Government has said that it would create independent access to Magodo lowland.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, in Alausa on Friday.

The Commissioner said that the decision to facilitate access to the virgin land outside of Magodo GRA was in deference to concerns by the Magodo II Residents Association and a demonstration of the listening ears of the Administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the State.

“Considering the history and dynamics of the Magodo saga, the Lagos State Government will continue to strive to harmonise all valid interests and ensure that law and order is maintained at all times,” he said.

He enjoined all concerned to cooperate with the State Government in finding a lasting solution to the matter.