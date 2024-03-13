Magical Night, Says Arteta as Arsenal Reach Champions League Quarter-finals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described it as a ‘magical night’ as his men beat Porto on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals.

David Raya emerged as Arsenal’s hero, saving two penalties, as they booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals in bad-blooded victory over Porto.

“It was a magical night. It was what we expected against a tough opponent, who were really well organised,” said Arteta.

“We scored a beautiful goal. That’s a huge experience for us, we needed penalties and we prepared well of that.

“We found a way, I can see how much they want to win. How much they were sacrificing. When you play like, this sooner or later it’s going to go your way.

“I’ve probably not experienced an atmosphere like that at the Emirates, it was amazing from the start to to the end. Huge thank you to them and today I thought they impacted the game.

On the shoot out, Arteta added: “We practice at the training ground, a few of them missed, but in the end you have to do it on the night.

“It’s big step for the club, the best thing is we are not satisfied and we want to go to the next round.”