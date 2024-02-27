Maduka Okoye Seeks Super Eagles Return

Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has voiced his eagerness for a recall to the Super Eagles squad following his absence from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast.

Okoye has been sidelined from national team duty since his error during Nigeria’s Round of 16 match against Tunisia at the 2021 AFCON, which resulted in the Super Eagles’ elimination from the tournament.

In a recent interview with the Udinese official website, Okoye revealed the difficulty he experienced in watching the 2022 AFCON from home, indicating his strong desire to return to the national team fold.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper expressed his longing to once again don the Nigerian jersey and contribute to the team’s success on the international stage. Despite his setback, Okoye remains determined to regain his place as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper.

“I am very well now. I feel 100 percent. The national team is an important thing for me and I want to return as soon as possible,” Okoye said.

“It was hard watching the Africa Cup of Nations from home, but this is football.”