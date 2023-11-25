Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina Secures Re-Election

In a contentious electoral landscape marked by the absence of nearly all opposition candidates, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has emerged victorious in the first round of the ballot, as announced by the election commission on Saturday.

According to the official results presented by the poll body, Rajoelina secured 58.95 percent of the votes cast during the November 16 election. This win solidifies his position at the helm of the island nation, but the circumstances surrounding the election, including the widespread opposition boycott, have raised questions about the legitimacy of the process.

With a turnout just over 46 percent, a decrease from the previous presidential election in 2018, the election commission unveiled the results amid a backdrop of political tension and skepticism about the inclusivity of the electoral process.

President Rajoelina, 49, originally ascended to power in 2009 following a mutiny that ousted former president Marc Ravalomanana. His political journey saw him skip subsequent elections, only to stage a triumphant return to the presidency in 2018.

The decision by the majority of opposition candidates to boycott the election further complicates the political landscape in Madagascar, casting a shadow over the perceived legitimacy of Rajoelina’s re-election. The international community will be closely watching for reactions and responses, as concerns about the democratic process and political stability in the region come to the forefront in the aftermath of this contested electoral outcome.