Mabeli Rice Set for Inauguration – Minister

In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate to ensure food security, self-sufficiency and sustainability, the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, has revealed that Federal Government was set to commission Mabeli Rice soon.

The Minister disclosed this during the inspection of the Rice Mill facility in Suleja, Niger State on Thursday, 28th December 2023.

He pointed out that the essence was to enhance processing, food quality and nutrition which was very key to the present administration.

Sen. Kyari commended the Managing Director MV. Agro Engineers Nig. Ltd, Managing Director Bank of Agriculture and the Ministry for the initiative, noting that the Rice was grown and processed in Nigeria and can compete with International Standard.

In his words, “we have seen, gone round and will commission this rice mill in the nearest future”.

The Minister pointed out that the Rice Mill can produce about 200 metric tons per day. He therefore called on all rice farmers to be ready within the next couple of weeks, noting that the Ministry will reach out to them and would also roll out programmes for Rice cultivation in the dry season.

Earlier, the Managing Director, MV Agro Engineers Nig. Ltd, Jamu Baba Dan’agundi stated that the Rice Mill facility basically composed of four, intake section, parboiling, milling and packaging.

He noted that parboiling soften the Rice before milling, adding that parboiling is a matter of choice. He pointed out that some countries do not parboil theirs and even if they do, it does not remove the nutrient content of the Rice. The Rice Mill is a private sector initiative under public private partnership.

In a similar vein, the Minister also inspected the Nigerian Agricultural Demonstration Center in Ushafa, FCT.

The demonstration farm facility is into Rice Seed, which produced Maigandu Quality Milled Rice, Sesame Oil, Flour mill, Tractors, Drone for spraying chemicals among others.

In attendance were Officials of the Ministry, Managing Director Bank of Agriculture, Press crews amongst others.