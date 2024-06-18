Sports

Lukaku’s Disallowed Goals See Belgium Fall to Slovakia

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
27
Lukaku
Lukaku

Belgium faced a shocking 1-0 defeat against Slovakia in a tumultuous Group E match at the European Championship on Monday. The game turned dramatic as two Romelu Lukaku goals were disallowed by video review.

Slovakia took an early lead with a seventh-minute strike from forward Ivan Schranz. Despite relentless efforts from Belgium’s top scorer Lukaku and creative playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium couldn’t find the net. Lukaku’s two second-half goals were initially awarded but later overturned by VAR.

The Slovak defense held firm, with a standout moment from defender David Hancko, who made a crucial goal-line block that left him injured. At the final whistle, Slovakia’s team and staff celebrated with their fans, dancing to “Freed From Desire.”

“This win means a lot, not just for me, but the whole Slovak nation,” said Man of the Match Stanislav Lobotka, reflecting the significance of the victory.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
27

Related Articles

Ronaldo

Martinez Gives Reason for Ronaldo in Portugal Team

1 hour ago
Deschamps

Deschamps Records 100th Win as France Manager

1 hour ago
Mbappe

Mbappe to Wear Mask after Nose Injury at Euro 2024

1 hour ago
Mbappe

Mbappe Breaks Nose as France Beat Austria

1 hour ago