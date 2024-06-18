Lukaku’s Disallowed Goals See Belgium Fall to Slovakia

Belgium faced a shocking 1-0 defeat against Slovakia in a tumultuous Group E match at the European Championship on Monday. The game turned dramatic as two Romelu Lukaku goals were disallowed by video review.

Slovakia took an early lead with a seventh-minute strike from forward Ivan Schranz. Despite relentless efforts from Belgium’s top scorer Lukaku and creative playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium couldn’t find the net. Lukaku’s two second-half goals were initially awarded but later overturned by VAR.

The Slovak defense held firm, with a standout moment from defender David Hancko, who made a crucial goal-line block that left him injured. At the final whistle, Slovakia’s team and staff celebrated with their fans, dancing to “Freed From Desire.”

“This win means a lot, not just for me, but the whole Slovak nation,” said Man of the Match Stanislav Lobotka, reflecting the significance of the victory.