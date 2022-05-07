Lukaku Was Blinded By Money, Says Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool player, Stan Collymore, has slammed Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku, saying he was blinded by money.

He said the Belgian ought not to have returned to Chelsea from Inter Milan which had seemed like a good home for him.

Collymore urged other footballers to learn from the striker who has only scored 12 goals and two assists in 40 appearances for Chelsea this season.

“This season has been one to forget for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku and it has been really disappointing because he is actually one of my favourite players. If I am honest, I was surprised he went back there because I remember him getting hammered when he missed a penalty in a Super Cup final,” Collymore told CaughtOffside.

He added, “He went to Inter Milan from United and it looked like he would finally find a home. If I could say this to any player, I would say that there is always a balance between top-level money and you knowing where you need to be in order to get the best out of yourself.

“Lukaku was enjoying life at Inter Milan and working incredibly well under Antonio Conte so just stay. Despite him coming in and getting off to a decent start, it’s still a terrible fit and we are seeing this now.

“Lukaku is a lesson to any player who is happy at a club, competing for trophies, working towards legendary status, and then gets blindsided by money.”