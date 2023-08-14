Lukaku Not Worth Talking About – Inter Milan Legend

Alessandro Altobelli, a revered figure in Inter Milan’s history, has openly criticized Romelu Lukaku for his handling of the transfer situation.

Lukaku, who had a loan spell at Inter Milan from Chelsea during the 2022-2023 season, expressed his desire to continue with Inter Milan in this summer’s transfer window. Recent reports even linked him to a potential move to Serie A rival Juventus.

With Inter Milan in search of a new striker after Edin Dzeko’s departure to Fenerbahce in Turkey, their focus shifted to acquiring Marko Arnautovic from Bologna in a cost-effective deal.

Altobelli, however, has voiced his endorsement of this move and simultaneously taken a swipe at Lukaku’s approach to the situation.

Altobelli said, “Dzeko received a nice offer in Turkey and Lukaku is not even worth talking about, he mocked an entire fanbase, indeed all Italian fans, because there are ways and means to try to achieve your goals.”