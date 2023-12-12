LSSC Maiden Edition ‘Keep Fit Lagos’ Holds at Mobolaji Johnson Arena

The 2023 maiden edition of “Keep Fit Lagos” held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos Island over the the weekend.

The event was organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) in collaboration with the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Damilare Orimoloye.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Damilare Orimoloye, who spoke at the event, said: “Keep Fit Lagos” is a statewide agenda designed to bring people together to connect and embrace a lifestyle worthy of living.

Orimoloye lauded the State Government through the Sports Commission for the unflinching support of the aerobics programme in keeping the people of Lagos aware of the need to be conscious of their general health status and promote a safe and healthy society.

In his words, “It’s a unique fitness event designed to promote the culture of healthy living and provide an enabling environment for the people of Lagos to bond and foster unity”.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Oluwatoyin Gafaar, expressed satisfaction with the inaugural edition of “Keep Fit Lagos”, adding that the next one will be better.

Gafaar further stated that it Is not a one-off programme because there is a need for everybody to keep fit, which is why it would be hosted in every suburb of the State periodically.

In his remarks, the Commissioner For Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, encouraged participants not to relent in their efforts to push for a safe Lagos and continue to train their minds, body and souls for a better state.

People from all walks of life stormed Mobolaji Johnson Arena to be identified with an initiative that tends to improve physical and mental well-being and raise the importance of health education.

Dignitaries who graced the event include the Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Abiodun Orekoya; LSSC Board members, Fatai Abatan, Lanre Saheed and Adeshina Ogunjimi; Chairman, Lagos State Football Association, Fouad Oki, Director; Director, Public Affairs, LSSC, Titilayo Oshodi-Eko; Director, School Sports, LSSC, Oluyomi Oluwasanmi and Senior Special Assitant, Grassroots Sports, Adebanji Atewogboye among others.