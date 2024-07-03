LPPC Shortlists 98 Lawyers for SAN Rank

For this year, the Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 98 lawyers for conferment of the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

87 of the individuals are practicing attorneys and advocates, while 11 are of academic background.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki Bello.

The statement invited comments from the public on the integrity, reputation and competence of the applicants.

Some of the applicants include a former Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani and Idowu Benson, News360 Nigeria gathered

Among those in the academic is Prof Adeyemi Oke.

The shortlisted applicants are in the two categories, the advocates and academics. The advocates are as follow: Lateef Olaseinde Karim Esq, Godwin Tagbo Ike Esq, Johnson Odionu Esq, Nnodim Marcellinus Duru Esq, Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia Esq, Soronnadi Anthony Njoku Esq, Adamu Abubakar Esq, Charles Oyaole Musa Esq, Udochi Nunny Iheanacho Esq, David Dare Onietan Esq

They also include Elele Chinatu Casmir Esq, Josiah Rapuluchuks Nduka Esq, Godwin Ikechukwu Obeta Esq, Habeeb Orisavbia Ilavbare Esq, , Moses Kolade Obafemi Esq. Mathew Echezonam Esonanjor Esq, Baba Fika Dalah, Esq, Babatunde Ademoye Sodipo Esq, Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar Esq, and Emmanuel Ibhagbemien Esene Esq.

Others are Henry Adedayo Bello Esq, Boniface Chinedu Moore Esq, Clement Amechi Ezika Esq, 0mokayode Adebayo Dada Esq, Edwin Anikwem Esq, Roy Ogbonnaya Umahi Nwaeze Esq, Olumide Oniyire Olugbenga Esq, Monday Onyekachi Ubani Esq , Ayoola Olufemi Ajayi Esq and Paul Chukwuma Obi Esq.

Also on the list are Olasupo Dominic Ati-John Esq, .Cole Segun Ololade Esq, Charles Ayodeji Adeogun Phillips Esq, 0kechukwu Kingsley Ajunwa Esq, Jacob Ocheogbu Ifere Esq, Emmanuel Aderemi Adekile Esq, Christopher Ehumadu Okeke Esq, Waziri Yusha’u Mamman Esq, Oluronke Adeyemi Esq, Oluwole Olawale Afolabi Esq,

They include Toboukebide Kekemeke Esq, Akinbamigbe Adesomoju , Esq, Victor Owarienomare Odjemu Esq, Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune Esq, Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, Esq, Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim Esq, Stanley Chidozie Imo Esq, Charles Oladipo Titiloye Esq, Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar Esq, and Kingsley Chuku Esq.

They also include Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi Esq, Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi Esq. Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir Esq, Idowu Omotunde Benson Esq, Kolawole James Olowookere Esq,

Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam Esq, Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan Esq, 0mosanya Atilola Popoola Esq, Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide Esq, and Emonye Oga Adekwu Esq.

Others are Aderemi Oguntoye, Esq Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun Esq, Abdul Adamu Esq Theodore Okey Ezeobi, Esq, Rilwan Birnin Kebbi Umar Esq, Chienye Ifeanyichukwu Okafor Esq, Kaka Shehu Lawan Esq, Abba Muhammed Esq, Wendy Nwenenda Kuku Esq and Ekele Enyinnaya Iheanacho, Esq.

They include Okechukwu George Edeze Esq, Akinyemi Oluwole Olujinmi Esq. Gyang Yaya Zi Esq, Idris Abubakar Esq, George Ibrahim Esq, Boonyameen Babajide Lawal Esq, Terkaa Jeremiah Aondo Esq, Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu Esq, Uchenna Uzo Njoku, Esq and Paul

They also include Babatunde Daudu Esq, Chukwudi Kachikwu Enebeli Esq, Yusuf Olatunji Ogunrinde Esq, Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke Esq, Ademola Kamardeen Abimbola Esq,

Yunus Abdulsalam Esq, Mofesomo Ayodeji Tayo-Oyetibo Esq, Chukwuemeka Agamadodaigwe Nnawuchi, Esq

The shortlisted academic applicants are Prof. John Alewo Agbonika, Prof. Osy Ezechuk Wunyere Nwebo, Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule, Prof. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri, Prof. Nathaniel Ahagbue Inegbedion, Prof. Collins Chujioke Obioma, Prof. Violet Aigbokhaevbo, Prof. Augustine Robert Agom, Prof. Ibrahim Abdulqadir Abikan, Prof. Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu and Prof. Ganiyu Adeyemi Oke.