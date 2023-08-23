LP Will Win Imo Gov Poll – Obi

Mr. Peter Obi, representing the Labour Party (LP), has confidently asserted that his party is poised to emerge victorious in the upcoming gubernatorial election scheduled for November 11 in Imo State. He emphasized that the LP has a track record of delivering exceptional performance.

Speaking in Owerri, the capital of the State, on Tuesday, during the launch of the party’s gubernatorial campaign, the former Governor of Anambra State conveyed that the citizens of Abia State have been infused with hope and are currently experiencing effective governance. This, he attributed to the leadership of a highly capable individual who possesses profound insight into the workings of governance.

Obi went on to identify Athan Achonu as the exclusive gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Imo State. He further acknowledged Julius Abure as the singularly recognized and authentic national chairman of the party. He also commended the credibility of the process through which Achonu emerged as the party’s candidate for the governorship position.

“LP wants to change Nigeria. We are asking Nigeria for the opportunity. Give us a chance in Nigeria, there will be change. In Abia State today, there is hope, that is what is called governance.

“We want Nigeria to have leaders that will do what they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo,” he said.