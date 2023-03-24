LP Trying To Turn Nigerians Against Judiciary – Keyamo

A spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the Labour Party is stirring Nigerians up against the judiciary.

Keyamo said this while explaining the reason for petitioning the Department of State Services on the utterances and actions of the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed.

According to him, if the case against the February 25 election doesn’t go the way of the LP in the election tribunal, their recent activities will turn Nigerians against the judiciary.

“If I don’t say go to court, what will I say? Will I say come let’s fight? If I say go to court, what it means is that — avail yourself of the machinery for addressing grievances as provided by the law,” Keyamo said.

“If I don’t say go to court, the next thing I will say is that come let’s fight. Why are they using such sentences in a derogatory manner?

“It is what is provided by law and people have actually retrieved their mandate by going to court. It is only when it does not favour you.

“That is what the LP is doing. That is why I have to petition them to the DSS. There is a build-up to what they are doing. The build-up is to rile the people up, pump them up and turned them against the judiciary if the judgement doesn’t go in a particular way.

“That is why he came here yesterday to say the constitution comes interpreted. What does that mean? He is telling the judiciary that I have interpreted it, the people of Nigeria have interpreted it and if you say anything different they will come after you.

“That is where they are going. They are setting up a scene for rebellion and blackmail the judiciary.”