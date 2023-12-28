LP Pegs Senate Form at N3.5m, Reps N2m, Assembly N500k

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party has approved the Fees for the Purchase of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, Timetable and Schedule of Activities for February 3rd, 2024 Bye Elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the memo signed by the National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Ibrahim, the Purchase of Nomination, Expression of Interest and Delegate Forms commences December 28th to January 4th, 2023 while Submission of Completed Forms ends on January 4th 2024. The Primary Elections will hold on January 7, 2024.

The party leadership also approved fees for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms respectively as follows: Senate N1.5m and N3.5m; House of Reps. N1m and N2m: House of Assembly N100k and N500k.

It also exempted Female Aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) Aspirants from payment of fees for the Expression of Interest Forms only.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party has reacted to a fake timetable in circulation released by some expelled fraudulent former members of our party seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard earned money through sales of fake forms.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

“Just like they did and failed in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections where some people fell into their trap and were defrauded, we wish to state clearly that the timetable from these fraudsters did not emanate from the Labour Party and that the so called account number in circulation is not known to the party. We warn that people should disregard the fraudulent group.

“The forms for the Bye-election can be obtained at the office of the National Organising Secretary, National Headquarters, No. 2 IBM Haruna Street, Utako, Abuja, where the proper accounts belonging to the party and other vital information regarding the coming elections will be made available to the aspirants and members of the public

“Labour Party is also aware of selective attacks at some of our party leaders and aspirants in the Edo governorship polls by these fraudulent group aimed at discouraging them from the governorship race. We assure our aspirants to disregards their nuisance value and focus on the project before them. We also warn these falling villains to seek for alternate platform to vend their trade as Nigerians are already aware of their shameful gimmick which has since expired,” the statement read in part.