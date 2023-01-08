LP Not Denied Venue For Rally – Delta Govt

Contrary to social media allegations, the Delta State Government has said that it never refused the Labour Party permission to hold a rally as part of their presidential campaign in the state.

This was said in a statement made on Sunday by Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the State Commissioner for Information.

The Commissioner said that the party was turned down because they made no official venue requests.

The Commissioner claims that a party official called him on Sunday, January 8, 2023, and only then did he make a demand to utilize the Asaba Arcade.

“The state government immediately within three minutes reached out to the Oshimili South Local Government Council and secured a waiver of all formalities and made the Arcade in Asaba available for the Labour party to hold its presidential rally,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state has generously waived the venue fee in order to show its commitment to democracy and tolerance of opposition.

However, he urged the party to conduct its demonstration calmly and in accordance with established guidelines.