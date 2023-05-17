LP Laments Plan To Invalidate Electoral Victory, Fingers Apapa Faction

The Labour Party has said it is aware of an attempt to misguide a Kano State High Court to invalidate all the elections it won in the just concluded general election.

The party fingered the faction led by the acting national chairman, Lamidi Apapa.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “Suspended National Legal Adviser and a key member of the disgraced Apapa group, Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan, on Wednesday while the Presidential Appeal Tribunal was sitting in Abuja with all attentions focused on it, clandestinely sneaked out of Abuja to Kano state where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly, the national assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that we didn’t submit register of voters to INEC.

“Akingbade who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the helpless judge to reserve judgement for tomorrow.

“Though, the party will appear before the court on Thursday to set aside the proceedings, but we have earlier raised the alarm of the plots by the opposition parties to ensure that Labour Party is reduced to the rubbles. Few weeks ago, we alerted Nigerians of plots to hijack the party and by extension, target all our cases in the tribunal. We have since produced evidences of the letters initiated by Akingbade to various tribunals asking for withdrawal of cases before them.

“We are using this medium to alert the judiciary and all law enforcement agencies, particularly, the police, DSS to note that Samuel Akingbade, Lamidi Apapa, Abayomi Arabambi and everyone in that camp have ceased to be representing Labour Party in whatever capacity. This statement serves as a disclaimer on them and for the information of Nigerians.

“These agents have taken their hatchet job to a new level and will stop at nothing in doing their paymasters bid to truncate our case in various tribunal. Nigerians must be on alert and join forces in ensuring that all the anti Democratic forces in our midst are subdued.”