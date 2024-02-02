LP Dissociates Self from Plot to Stop Rerun Election in Plateau

The Labour Party has said it is not a part of the decision by the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Plateau State chapter to pressure political parties not to participate in the rerun election slated for Saturday.

This was as the party expressed its readiness to participate in the rerun election while affirming that “we are not under any obligation to accept any of such ridiculous decision by the IPAC to stop political parties from participating in election.”

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

The statement partly read, “It has been established from the High Court up to the Supreme Court that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP was disqualified from participation in the rerun elections as a result of some irregularities on their part. The decision is in line with the laws of the land.

“Therefore we appreciate the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC by holding on to the law established by all the courts including the Supreme court and by going ahead to conduct rerun in the affected constituencies.

“To that extent, we are calling on all people of the Plateau North Senatorial District to come out en-masse and vote for Barrister Gyang Zi for the Senate as well as Hon. Daniel Asama who is the LP candidate for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.”