LP Condemns Killing of Security Operatives in Imo

The leadership of the Labour Party has condemned the killing in Imo State of no fewer than eight security agents comprising soldiers, policemen, and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by gunmen on Tuesday.

The party also condoled with the families of the fallen security operatives and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh.

The statement read in part, “Today’s attack by gunmen is a sad reminder of the security situation in Imo state in particular and the Southeast where efforts of the state governments appear to be insignificant and ineffective. When we thought things were getting better, today’s attack has clearly obliterated the gains of the past, and we sincerely fear a resumption of a militarized zone.

“We are much more concerned that the governorship election in Imo state will be coming up in a few weeks and the campaigns are currently heating up. We know that insecurity is a major campaign issue however, we urge the present government to raise its game to ensure that the exploits of these hoodlums are completely checked.

“No election is worth the blood of any Nigerian and for this reason, we call on the presidency to initiate strong security action against this resurging onslaught and ensure that politicians do not leverage on the insecurity to frustrate the Imo state governorship election coming up in November.

“Holding an election under a tense and fretful atmosphere will clearly undermine the outcome of the election. We also call on all major stakeholders in the Southeast to get a clear commitment from the presidency that it would take the issue of insecurity in Imo state and the entire South East seriously.”