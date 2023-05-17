LP Accuses Lamidi Apapa Of Trying To Truncate Case At Presidential Tribunal

The Labour Party has said the Acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, was disgraced at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

A video on social media showed Apapa in a confrontation with the Director General of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, inside the court room.

This happened days after Apapa demanded the lawyers representing the party and Obi at the tribunal to come and give him briefing on the legal matter at the tribunal where Obi claims his presidential mandate was stolen.

Tweeting, Labour Party said, “Rebel former Deputy National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa made true his threat to truncate the Presidential Election Tribunal by attempting to appear as representative of the

@NgLabour at the ongoing hearing but was refused by the Tribunal. He was thoroughly disgraced.”