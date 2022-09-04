Lower The Temperature Till September 28, Tinubu Urges Supporters

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged his supporters to lower the temperature until September 28 when it’s time for campaigns.

This is amidst attacks on his personality by supporters of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who are fondly called Obidients.

The attacks against the former governor of Lagos State are mostly carried out on social media platforms.

“Lower the temperature, It’s not the time to Campaign Yet, they will hear a lot from us” – Tinubu said while speaking at APC Northern Speakers Forum’s unveiling of the ‘Tinubu/Shettima Door to Door 2023’ for Tinubu/Shettima