Losers Should Congratulate Tinubu Now – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Tinubu following the favorable verdict delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja today. The court ruling upheld the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu in the February 25th presidential election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his admiration for the dedication and hard work exhibited by APC members nationwide and President Tinubu during the presidential campaign. He emphasized that today’s judicial decision serves as both a source of comfort and an affirmation of the collective will of over eight million Nigerians who cast their votes in favor of the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the court’s ruling echoes the voice of the people, confirming their choice of President Tinubu as the rightful winner of the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “What we are witnessing today is the beauty of democracy and the rule of law. We had an election in February this year where over eight million Nigerians voted to elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We ordinarily thought that the losers should have displayed good spirit of sportsmanship by congratulating the winner (President Tinubu) but they chose to contest the election results, which is within their rights. Now that election and the results have been upheld by the Court. I hope they would do the needful.

“I congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu on his well deserved victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court.

“I also congratulate the leadership and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this very landmark judicial victory.”