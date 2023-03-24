Lori Harvey, Damson Idris Split After Three-month Relationship

British actor Damson Idris and his partner, Lori Harvey, have reportedly called it quits after a three-month-long relationship.

They were seen last holding hands as they left Harvey’s birthday party in West Hollywood on January 13, 2023.

Idris posted a story on Instagram shortly after the hand-in-hand photo was taken with the caption “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

According to AS News on Friday, the duo are no longer seeing each other and Harvey’s close friend told Media Take Out that the two are no longer dating.

The friend said, “They were dating and it was great, but they’re no longer around each other like that.

“There’s no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They’re just doing their own thing right now.”