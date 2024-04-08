London-to-Lagos Driver, Pelumi Nubi, Gets New Car, House from Sanwo-Olu

Travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi, has been gifted a car and a new house in Lagos by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This is alongside the appointment as the Lagos State Ambassador for Tourism bestowed on her by the governor.

Nubi made this known after meeting with the governor in his office on Monday following the successful conclusion of her solo trip from London to Lagos.

She shared on X, “Just another great start and a new beginning. Congratulations to me guys as I become a Lagos state ambassador. Alongside a new car gift from His excellence @jidesanwoolu, a new home in Lagos and also a customized plate number. God is Good.”

Nubi began her solo trip from London, the United Kingdom, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and arrived in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, April 7, 2024. She was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border by the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state will take care of the bill incurred by Nubi during her inspirational trip.

He shared on X, “Every journey starts with a single step, and @peluminubi_‘s step from London to Lagos by road is nothing short of inspirational.

“It’s a pleasure to congratulate Pelumi, now a Lagos Tourism Ambassador, whose resilience, positive energy, and unwavering spirit are truly worth emulating. A heartfelt thank you to her parents for nurturing such a remarkable soul.

“In recognition of her incredible feat, the State will take over her entire bill for the trip, she has also received a brand new car and an apartment in Lagos, ensuring her journey continues on a path of success.

“Pelumi, your dedication lights the way for others, and we’re thrilled to support you as you blaze forward. “