Sports

Lobi Stars Rule Out Move For Ronaldo

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
55
Ronaldo
Ronaldo

Nigerian football club, Lobi Stars, have ruled out a move by former Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since Ronaldo’s exit from United, many clubs have been linked with the Portuguese.

However, Lobi Stars, in a tweet, said it was yet to make contact with Ronaldo on a possible move to Nigeria.

The tweet read, “Pls, be informed that #WeAreLobi is yet to make any contact with representatives of #CristianoRonaldo following his release from @ManUtd.

“We wish him the best & #LobiStars will make no further comment on this. #NPFL
#ShoeGetSize.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
55

Related Articles

Brazil

Favourites Brazil Kick Off World Cup Bid As Ronaldo’s Portugal Enter Fray

15 hours ago

More World Cup Woes For France As Hernandez Limps Out

2 days ago
FIFA World Cup

Germany Eyes World Cup Redemption

2 days ago

Sports Festival: Imo Athletes will Make Us Proud – Uzodinma

3 days ago