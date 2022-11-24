Lobi Stars Rule Out Move For Ronaldo

Nigerian football club, Lobi Stars, have ruled out a move by former Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since Ronaldo’s exit from United, many clubs have been linked with the Portuguese.

However, Lobi Stars, in a tweet, said it was yet to make contact with Ronaldo on a possible move to Nigeria.

The tweet read, “Pls, be informed that #WeAreLobi is yet to make any contact with representatives of #CristianoRonaldo following his release from @ManUtd.

“We wish him the best & #LobiStars will make no further comment on this. #NPFL

#ShoeGetSize.”