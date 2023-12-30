Sports

Lloris to Leave Spurs for Los Angeles FC

Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris

France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris will move to MLS club Los Angeles FC after terminating his contract with Tottenham, a source close to the negotiations said on Saturday.

The goalkeeper, who has been with Tottenham since 2012 and captained the Premier League club for eight years, is expected to receive a hero’s farewell from Spurs fans at Sunday’s match with Bournemouth.

The 37-year-old was France’s first-choice ‘keeper when they won the 2018 World Cup by beating Croatia in the final and also played in the epic 2022 final which the French lost to Argentina on penalties.

Lloris fell out of favour at Tottenham last season after a series of poor performances.

AFP

