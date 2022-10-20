World

Liz Truss Resigns As UK PM

Anthony Adeniyi55 mins ago
Liz Truss
Liz Truss

UK Prime Minister, Elizabeth Truss, has resigned from the position.

This happened after meeting Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Jake Berry (The Party Chair) and Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Thérèse Coffey this afternoon.

The committee oversees the election of party leaders, or any Conservative party-led vote of confidence in a current leader. Such a vote can be triggered by 15% of Conservative MPs (currently 53 MPs out of the 357 sitting MPs as of October 2022) writing a letter to the chairman of the committee asking for such a vote.

