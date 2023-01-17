Liverpool’s Low Point Worries Klopp

Eight months after Liverpool came dangerously close to a historically rare quadruple, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is fighting to prevent his team’s problematic season from collapsing.

After suffering a humiliating 3-0 loss at Brighton on Saturday, Klopp’s team is now wallowing in ninth position in the Premier League, which has caused some soul-searching at Anfield.

In advance of Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round rematch between Liverpool and Wolves, AFP Sport examines the causes of the slump.

Liverpool’s quest for four titles last season came to a disappointing end as Real Madrid won the Champions League final and Manchester City won the Premier League crown.

And this season, Liverpool is still paying for that historic offer, which helped the club win the FA and League Cup finals.

Following a 63-game season in which the Reds played every possible match in all four competitions, Klopp acknowledged on Friday that Liverpool had displayed indications of being emotionally and physically fatigued.

“It must have (had an effect). We can say that now,” Klopp said when asked about Liverpool’s fatigue.

“There was no book written about it, there was no data about it, because nobody played that many games before.”