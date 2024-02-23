Liverpool to Clash with Sparta Prague in Europa League Round of 16 Draw

The anticipation for this season’s Europa League Round of 16 matches surged as the draw unfolded on Friday, unveiling thrilling matchups set to ignite football fans’ fervor across Europe.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, amid the German manager’s final season at the helm, finds themselves pitted against Sparta Prague in a clash that promises to be a test of tactical prowess and skill. The Reds, vying on multiple fronts, continue their relentless pursuit of silverware as they navigate through a demanding season.

Bayer Leverkusen, boasting an impeccable unbeaten record this campaign, are set to lock horns with Qarabag in what is expected to be an intriguing encounter characterized by high-stakes football.

The draw also saw Marseille, a formidable force in European football, drawn against Villarreal, while Roma, the Italian giants, brace themselves for a showdown against Brighton, adding an element of unpredictability to the fixtures.

The grand culmination of the Europa League journey is slated to take place at the illustrious Dublin Arena in Ireland on May 22, setting the stage for a spectacle befitting the competition’s prestige and legacy.

The complete Europa League Round of 16 draw is as follows:

Sparta Prague vs. Liverpool

Marseille vs. Villarreal

Roma vs. Brighton

Benfica vs. Rangers

Freiburg vs. West Ham

Sporting CP vs. Atalanta

AC Milan vs. Slavia Prague

Qarabag vs. Bayer Leverkusen

With the stage now set, football enthusiasts eagerly await the riveting clashes that promise to unfold captivating narratives and moments of brilliance as teams vie for supremacy in one of Europe’s most prestigious football tournaments.