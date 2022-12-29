Liverpool Officially Sign Gakpo

Cody Gakpo, a forward from PSV Eindhoven, was officially signed by Liverpool after passing his medical at the AXA Training Center.

It was previously reported that Liverpool and PSV had a deal to sign the Manchester United target on Boxing Day.

Subject to obtaining a work visa, the Netherlands international will formally join the Reds on January 1, 2023, and will represent Liverpool in the No. 18 jersey.

Gakpo stated on the official Liverpool club website, “I feel pretty good, and I’m really happy to be here.”

“I can’t wait to begin practicing and competing for this incredible club.

“I believe this is an excellent club for me to join and attempt to demonstrate what I can [do] and try to assist the team in achieving its goals.”