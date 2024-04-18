Liverpool Make Changes for Europa League Clash with Atalanta

Jurgen Klopp has orchestrated three changes to Liverpool’s lineup ahead of their crucial Europa League quarter-final second leg against Atalanta BC in Bergamo.

In an attempt to overturn a daunting 3-0 deficit from last week’s first-leg defeat, the Reds see the return of Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dominik Szoboszlai to the starting XI.

Alexander-Arnold, stepping in for the injured Conor Bradley, assumes his position at right-back, while Szoboszlai joins the midfield trio, replacing Wataru Endo.

With Endo’s absence felt defensively, Alexis Mac Allister is anticipated to take up the number 10 role, flanked by Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.

Meanwhile, Gakpo earns the starting spot at number nine ahead of Darwin Nunez, while Diogo Jota, who previously netted a memorable hat-trick against Atalanta in the 2020-21 Champions League, finds himself on the bench once again.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has also opted for adjustments, with Sead Kolasinac replacing first-leg scorer Mario Pasalic in defense, allowing Marten de Roon to return to his midfield role. Additionally, Aleksey Miranchuk steps in for Charles De Ketelaere in attack.

The changes on both sides set the stage for an intriguing tactical battle as Liverpool aim for a memorable comeback against their Italian opponents.